Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 15,925 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

EHC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

