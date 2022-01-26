Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 296,248 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $132,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

