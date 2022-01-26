21,302 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

