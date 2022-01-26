Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SXP opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

