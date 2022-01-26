Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1,669.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,845 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

