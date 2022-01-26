Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,659 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cerner were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

