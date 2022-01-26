Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

BDT opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$504.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

