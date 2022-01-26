suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $13.23 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $13.23 million and $232,665.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

