Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.59 and a one year high of C$4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.