Carmignac Gestion Buys 570,232 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the quarter. JOYY makes up 1.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in JOYY were worth $95,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JOYY by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 363,364 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of YY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

