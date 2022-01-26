Carmignac Gestion Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.71% of Sunrun worth $155,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 49,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,678. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

