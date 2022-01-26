Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Obsidian Energy traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 116352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

