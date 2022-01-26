15,139 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

