Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,752. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

