Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $208,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

