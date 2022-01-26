Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,699.50 ($49.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £86.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,898.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,674.96. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders purchased 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.