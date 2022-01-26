The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,046 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 6.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amia Capital LLP owned about 0.19% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after buying an additional 280,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 197,112 shares during the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

