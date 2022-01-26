8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $15.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

