Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

TSBK traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.