WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.