BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 464.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 22,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

