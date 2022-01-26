BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,906 PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 3,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

