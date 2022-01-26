Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.35 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.00.

