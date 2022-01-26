Barings LLC Sells 734 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

