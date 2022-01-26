SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1196431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Specifically, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

