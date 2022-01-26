Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.