DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

