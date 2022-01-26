Barings LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

