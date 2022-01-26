Assetmark Inc. Purchases 214,544 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 147,420 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,733,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

