Providence First Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

