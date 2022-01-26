Assetmark Inc. Sells 439,267 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,267 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 7.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $244,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,309 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42.

