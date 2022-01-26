Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,771,270 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,771,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,568,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

