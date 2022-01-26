Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 18.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $812,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 873.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.