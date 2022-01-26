Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,745,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.84% of Cheniere Energy worth $951,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

