Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.