Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,410,808 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 675,027.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 39.19% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $172,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,743.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

