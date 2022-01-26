The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $782,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

