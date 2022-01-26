Crestline Management LP Buys 82,831 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.22% of Arconic worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

