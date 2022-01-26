Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.86% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

