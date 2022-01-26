Crestline Management LP Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

