Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

