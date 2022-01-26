Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

