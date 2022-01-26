Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

