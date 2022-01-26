Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

