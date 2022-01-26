WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,617 shares of company stock worth $63,056,420.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

