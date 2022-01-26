Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $778,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of MTCH opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

