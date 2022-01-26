WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

