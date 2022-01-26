Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

