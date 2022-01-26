WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,668,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 542.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.20 and its 200 day moving average is $365.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

