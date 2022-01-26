Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,961 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axonics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

